BNP leader’s son held for 'extortion' in Patuakhali

A local BNP leader's son was detained by joint forces in Patuakhali's Baufal upazila last night for allegedly demanding extortion money from traders and assaulting a village policeman.

The arrestee, Hasan Sikder, 35, is son of Md Chunnu Sikder who is the senior joint convener of BNP's Kalishuri union unit.

Hasan was picked up from Kalishuri Bazar around 10:00pm and handed over to the police.

According to local traders, Hasan had recently demanded money from several shopkeepers in the area. When a village policeman protested, Hasan beat him and demanded a sum of money from trader Shahin Sikder who was building a new shop.

The victims filed complaints with the local army camp, prompting the joint force to launch an operation and detain him.

Baufal Police Station Officer-in-charge Akhtaruzzaman Sarkar said Hasan was detained in connection with the dispute over the construction of a shop.

"We are investigating the allegations and taking legal action accordingly," he added.

Hasan was sent to Patuakhali jail through court today.