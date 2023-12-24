BNP leaders held over ‘sabotage’

Crime & Justice
UNB, Chuadanga
Sun Dec 24, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 01:40 AM

Police in separate drives arrested two BNP leaders in Chuadanga in connection with cases filed over carrying out sabotage.

The arrestees were identified as Moyen Uddin Moyen, 45, joint secretary of Jibannagar upazila unit of BNP, and Ali Hossain, secretary of Manoharpur union unit of BNP.

SM Jabid Hasan, officer-in-charge of Jibannagar Police Station, said a team led by Sirajul Alam, sub-inspector of the police station, conducted a drive in the Benapole land port area early yesterday and arrested Moyen in a case filed under the Sabotage Act. Meanwhile, another team of police led by Sub-inspector Shariful Islam arrested Ali in Peyaratala area on similar charges.

