BNP leaders Abbas, Alal arrested

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas and Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal were arrested from Shahjahanpur and Kathalbagan areas at 8:15pm.

DB chief Harun Or Rashid confirmed The Daily Star saying the arrestees were taken to the Detective Branch office.

They were accused in a case filed with Paltan Police Station over the death of a police constable during a clash on the day of BNP's grand rally on October 28, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, DB picked up BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir from his Gulshan residence in Dhaka. He was later shown arrested in a case and then sent to jail.