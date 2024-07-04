BNP leader stabbed on way to rally

Fingers pointed at AL men

Acting convener of Natore BNP Shahidul Islam Bachchu was stabbed allegedly by ruling Awami League men in front of the BNP office at Alaipur yesterday morning while he was going to attend a rally near the office.

The attackers also beat up and injured five other leaders in different areas of the district town on their way to the event organised by the district BNP as part of its central programme demanding unconditional release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia and her treatment abroad.

Shahidul came under attack near the party office around 9:45am. Mashiur Ferdous Hitlu, general secretary of BNP ward-5, who was with Shahidul, was also beaten up by the assailants, said Dewan Shahin, joint convener of the district BNP.

He alleged that AL activists Rashidul Islam Koyel, Golam Kibria Selim, and Amirul Islam Jony carried out the attack.

Shahidul was moved to Dhaka from Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in the afternoon as his condition was stated to be critical.

Three other injured -- Hitlu, Natore Sramik Dal Secretary Rafiq, and Natore municipality unit Swechchhasebak Dal convener Sabbirul Islam Chapal -- were undergoing treatment at Natore Sadar Hospital.

The criminals also threw crude bombs at the rally around 10:00am.

Rahim Newaz, member secretary of the district BNP, said the chief guest of the rally, Mosaddek Hossain Bulbul, forest and environment affairs secretary of the party's central committee, was injured in the blast. Mosaddek, who was also the former mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation, took first aid.

Asked, Rashedul denied the allegation of his involvement in the attack.

Amirul said, "I was not involved in the attack. The incident happened due to internal feud of BNP."

Tariqul Islam, superintendent of Natore police, said BNP had a pre-scheduled programme. BNP leader Shahidul and three others were attacked by criminals on the way to the event. Police identified those involved in the attack.

"Action will be taken against the attackers if a case is filed," he said.

Police had been deployed in front of the BNP office since morning. It is being investigated whether there was any negligence on part of police. If so, they will be punished.

Shariful Islam Ramzan, general secretary of Natore AL, said those who attacked the BNP leaders are identified criminals. None of them are members of their party or its affiliated organisations.

"So, the Awami League will not take the responsibility of this attack. The criminals carried out the attack in front of police."

He added that the incident happened due to inaction of police. Natore AL had no political programmes yesterday.

In Patuakhali, at least five BNP activists were attacked allegedly by AL men on the way to a rally on Swanirbhar Road in the district town yesterday.

The rally was held as part of BNP's central programme.

Injured Rubel Hawlader, senior vice-president of Swechchhasebak Dal Rangabali upazila unit, took treatment at Patuakhali Medical College Hospital, while others took first aid.

Snehanshu Sarkar Kutti, member secretary of district BNP, alleged that a group of AL activists were involved in the attack.

Denying the allegation, Abdul Mannan, secretary of the district AL, said it was BNP's internal conflict.

[Our correspondents in Natore and Patuakhali contributed to this report.]