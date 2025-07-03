BNP leader shot, then hacked to death

A group of assailants shot and hacked BNP leader Harunur Rashid to death in Dhaka's Dohar upazila yesterday, police said.

The incident took place near Bahra Habil Uddin High School around 6:00am while he was out for a walk after morning prayers.

Harunur, 60, widely known as Harun Master, was a senior teacher at the school and the former president of the BNP's Nayabari Union unit in Dohar. He was a resident of Bahra village.

Dohar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Hasan Ali told The Daily Star that the body bore four bullet wounds and three injuries caused by sharp weapons. "We suspect the attackers shot him first and then hacked him to make sure his death," the OC said.

Quoting locals, Prothom Alo reported that at least five young men riding two motorbikes carried out the killing of Harunur and fled the scene after the attack.

According to several witnesses and residents, Harunur was walking along the embankment road near the Padma river near Dhoair Bazar around 6:00am when assailants approached him from behind. They shot him several times.

As Harunur collapsed on the ground, the attackers stabbed him at least three times to ensure his death before fleeing the scene.

Later, locals took him to Dohar Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said they have yet to identify anyone behind the killing and are investigating the possible motives.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Harunur's younger brother Abdul Mannan said he suspected multiple motives behind the killing, including political rivalries.

"After the August 5 political changeover, Harunur was preparing to run for chairman in the upcoming union parishad elections from Nayabari. He lost his BNP post two to three months ago due to internal party feuds.

"He [Harunur] also stood firmly against the illegal activities of some local sand traders. A vested group killed him in a planned attack," he alleged.

Harunur's wife, Nahida Parvin, a schoolteacher, demanded justice.

"He paid the price for speaking out against injustices," she told Prothom Alo.

Dohar OC Hasan said that alongside the police, members of Rab and multiple intelligence agencies are working to track down the perpetrators.

The body was sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital for autopsy.