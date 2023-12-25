BNP leader shot dead over land dispute in Ctg

A local leader of BNP was shot dead by his rivals over a land dispute in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram district yesterday.

The deceased Nurul Mostafa Bazal, 58, was the senior vice-president of Baroierdhala union unit BNP.

Md Kamal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda Model Police Station, said Bazal had an enmity with Touhidul Islam, who was wanted in several cases.

Around 7:30pm, Bazal and Touhidul locked into an altercation over an issue.

At one stage, Touhidul stabbed Bazal with a sharp weapon and opened fire on him, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared him dead.

Police are trying to arrest Touhidul. He is wanted in 18 cases.

However, the local unit BNP claimed that Bazal was murdered over political issues.