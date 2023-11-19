BNP leader Shamsuzzaman Dudu shown arrested in vandalism case

BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu was shown arrested today in a case filed over snatching a police weapon and vandalising Muktijuddha Museum of Razarbagh Police Lines during a clash with law enforcers on October 28.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order after Md Abdul Hye, an inspector of Detective Branch of Police and also the investigation officer of the case, produced Dudu before it with an application for showing him arrested in the case.

The magistrate, however, set November 27 for hearing a five-day remand prayer sought for quizzing him about the incident.

In the application, the IO said Dudu is an FIR-named accused in the case and he was directly involved with the incident. So, he should be shown arrested in the case, the IO added.

On November 6, Dudu was arrested in Dhaka's Cantonment area in connection with another case filed with Ramna Police Station over vandalising the chief justice's residence during BNP-police clash on October 28.

He was later sent to jail on completion of his three-day remand in the case.