BNP leader sent to jail over looting sands of govt project

A Narayanganj court today sent a local BNP leader to jail in a case filed over looting two trucks of sand of a government project in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila.

The accused, Hafizur Rahman Pintu, 50, is the general secretary of Tarabo municipality unit BNP under Rupganj upazila, reports our local correspondent.

He was detained by army personnel from Gandhorbopur area this afternoon, said Liaqat Ali, officer-in-charge of Rupganj Police Station.

Pintu was later produced before a court after the army handed him to police, said the OC.

Then, the court sent him to jail, added the police official.

On September 23, two trucks of sand of WASA's water treatment project in Rupganj's Gandhorbopur area were looted from Rupganj.

Riad Morshed, in-charge of the project, lodged a complaint against Hafizur Rahman Pintu and his associates with Rupganj Police Station in this connection.