BNP leader Quayum released in Malaysia

MA Quayum, a senior BNP leader living in Malaysia on a second-home visa, has been released after nearly a month in detention.

On January 12, Malaysian police arrested him at his home in Ampang Jaya, Kuala Lumpur, on charges of irregular stay.

On February 8, Quayum was released from the immigration detention centre in Putrajaya, said his daughter, Arnita Tasneem.

"I am grateful to the Malaysian immigration authorities. My father told me that the immigration officials treated him well while he was in detention."

After a letter from the Malaysian Immigration Department on January 24, Quayum's lawyers argued that his deportation to Bangladesh would risk his life.

Malaysian human rights body Suara Rakyat had then said the arrest and detention of Quayum were especially unwarranted as he was a registered refugee under the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and demanded an immediate cease to any plans of deporting him.

Quayum's son Navid Tanvin Ananta earlier said his father was a "victim of political persecution" that began in September 2015 when an Italian national named Cesare Tavella was murdered in Dhaka that year.

He said that immediately after the Tavella murder, ISIS claimed responsibility. In the middle of 2016, the Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) also found ties between the militant group "neo-JMB" and the killing.

However, the detective branch had ignored ISIS's claims and Rab's statement and continued the court proceedings against Quayum and his brother, he added.