BNP leader Habibun Nabi Khan sent to jail in three cases

BNP's Joint Secretary General Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel was sent to jail today after he surrendered before two separate courts in Dhaka in three cases, in which he was sentenced to a total of five years and six months' jail in absentia.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah sent Sohel to jail after he surrendered before it in two cases filed over assaulting policemen and preventing them from discharging their duties in Dhaka's New Market and Paltan areas in 2015 and 2018.

On November 20 last year, the court sentenced Sohel and 13 others to 18 months' imprisonment for their alleged involvement with committing such offences, said advocate Zainal Abedin Meshbah.

On the same day, the same court sentenced Sohel and 21 others to two years imprisonment in a case filed with Paltan Police Station in September 2018.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court Md Moinul Islam sent Sohel to jail after he surrendered before it in a case filed with Paltan Police Station over sabotage in September 2018, in which he was sentenced two years in jail.

On December 20 last year, the magistrate gave sentence to Sohel and 18 others in their absentia.