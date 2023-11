Rab members arrested Habibur Rahman Habib, vice chairman of BNP and adviser to the BNP chairperson, early today.

Shihab Karim, media officer of Rab-2, confirmed news of the arrest.

He was arrested in the capital's Mirpur DOHS for not appearing in court despite directions of the High Court in connection with a contempt of court rule against him, he said.

More to follow…