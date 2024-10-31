BNP leader dies after suffering injury in factional clash in Chuadanga

A local BNP leader died last night, eight days after suffering injuries in a clash over dominance between two factions of the party in Natuda union of Damurhuda upazila in Chuadanga.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Sultan, resident of Khalisha Para area of Natuda union. He was serving as the joint secretary of BNP Ward No. 1 (covering Gachiar Para and Khalisha Para).

According to the case statement, on October 23, two groups of BNP clashed over previous enmity and establishing supremacy, injuring around five to six people from both groups.

Sultan sustained serious injuries during the clash and was initially taken to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital, from where he was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Earlier, on October 28, Palash filed the case against five individuals.

Police have arrested Sohrab, 60, from Gachiar Para village, who was named in the case filed in connection with the incident.

While most of the injured have recovered and returned home, Sultan remained under treatment for eight days at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he passed away last night, said Damurhuda Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Humayun Kabir.

Operations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects, said the OC.