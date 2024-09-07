Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Sat Sep 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 12:15 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

BNP leader ‘beaten to death’ in Gazipur

Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Sat Sep 7, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 12:15 AM

A BNP leader of Gazipur's Kaliganj upazila was beaten to death yesterday.

Deceased Emdadul Haque Aklu served as the president of BNP's ward -6 unit in Muktarpur union under the upazila, reports our correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At least four people were also injured in the incident.

According to locals, a factional clash between two rival BNP groups broke out in Nashu Market area around noon during which Aklu was killed.

However, Bablu Mia, general secretary of Kaliganj upazila BNP, said Awami League members were responsible for the killing.

He claimed that local AL men in July had abducted Aklu.

"When he was going to a shop, 10 to 15 Awami League men assaulted him and beat him to death," Bablu said.

Kaliganj Police Station Inspector (investigations) Maruf Hossain said the body was sent to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার সঙ্গে দুই ঘণ্টা

সবচেয়ে চ্যালেঞ্জিং যে বিষয়ে তিনি আমাদের সহায়তা চেয়েছেন, তা হলো—জাতিকে একতাবদ্ধ করা। তিনি অনুভব করেছেন এবং আমরাও তার সঙ্গে একমত যে, আমরা এখন বিপজ্জনকভাবে বিভাজিত এবং শিগগির এই পরিস্থিতির পরিবর্তন...

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আগ্নেয়াস্ত্র জমা দেননি শামীম ওসমান ও তার পরিবারের সদস্যরা

২১ মিনিট আগে
push notification