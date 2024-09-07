BNP leader ‘beaten to death’ in Gazipur

A BNP leader of Gazipur's Kaliganj upazila was beaten to death yesterday.

Deceased Emdadul Haque Aklu served as the president of BNP's ward -6 unit in Muktarpur union under the upazila, reports our correspondent.

At least four people were also injured in the incident.

According to locals, a factional clash between two rival BNP groups broke out in Nashu Market area around noon during which Aklu was killed.

However, Bablu Mia, general secretary of Kaliganj upazila BNP, said Awami League members were responsible for the killing.

He claimed that local AL men in July had abducted Aklu.

"When he was going to a shop, 10 to 15 Awami League men assaulted him and beat him to death," Bablu said.

Kaliganj Police Station Inspector (investigations) Maruf Hossain said the body was sent to Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex.