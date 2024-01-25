BNP leader Bachchu released from Gazipur prison

BNP leader Rafiqul Islam Bachchu has walked out of jail in Gazipur after securing bail in two cases filed last year under the Explosives Act and Special Powers Act.

Bachchu, central health affairs assistant secretary and adviser of Doctors Association of Bangladesh, was released from jail around 8:00pm yesterday.

His lawyer Mohammad Shahiduzzaman said a local court around 2:00pm yesterday granted bail to his client in the cases.

After his release, the BNP leader was welcomed by local leaders in front of the jail gate, BNP's Gazipur district unit General Secretary Shah Md Riazul Hannan told our Gazipur correspondent.

Before his bail, Bachchu served two months and eight days in prison, he added.

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab)-1 members arrested him on November 24 last year from Dhirashram area in Gazipur. He was the key accused in one of the cases filed for torching a car in Sreepur.