BNP leader among four arrested over attacking Patgram Police Station

A damaged police vehicle is seen in front of Patgram Police Station following the attack. Photo: Collected

Local BNP denies party's involvement, forms probe committee

Four individuals, including a local BNP leader, have been arrested over snatching away two convicts from police custody after attacking Patgram Police Station in Lalmonirhat on Wednesday night.

The arrestees are Mahidul Islam, organising secretary of the ward unit BNP; Abdur Rashid of Sohagpur village; Habibur Rahman of Bauara; and Abul Kalam, 52, of Sohagpur, said police.

A joint team of police and Rab arrested them after conducting raids in different areas of Patgram upazila from 2:00am to 5:00am today, said Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Patgram Police Station.

"We have identified several attackers from video footage. The arrested individuals have already given us vital information," the OC added.

However, they were unnamed accused in the case following the incident.

Efforts are underway to arrest the two convicts and the other accused, he said.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders during a press conference held at the Patgram upazila BNP office today denied the party's involvement in the incident.

Barrister Hasan Rajib Prodhan, member of BNP's central executive committee, claimed that the incident stemmed from a dispute between police and local stone quarry leaseholders. "Some of our activists went to the police station to help bring the situation under control, but now BNP is being blamed in a fabricated narrative," he said.

"BNP will not take responsibility for any personal misconduct carried out in the party's name," Rajib added.

He also said the district BNP has formed a three-member investigation committee to look into the matter and vowed organisational action if any party member is found involved.

On Wednesday night, a mob attacked the Patgram Police Station and snatched away two convicts from police custody.

Just hours earlier, the escapees, Belal Hossain and Sohel Rana, were each sentenced to one month in prison by a mobile court on extortion charges.

At least 20 people were injured during the attack, including eight police officers.

OC Mizanur yesterday alleged that many of the attackers were known to him as having ties to the local unit of the BNP and its affiliated organisations.

However, Waliur Rahman Sohel, secretary of BNP's Patgram upazila unit, denied the accusations.

"Following the incident, police filed a case last night with Patgram Police Station against 27 named individuals and over 100 unidentified others. The charges include assaulting police officers, vandalism, looting, and forcibly snatching two convicts from custody."