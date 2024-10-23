BNP leader among 4 held over extortion in Barishal

Four persons have been arrested in Barishal's Gournadi upazila over allegedly threatening a flexiload trader demanding extortion.

The arrestees are Nazmul Hossain Mithu, Gournadi Municipality unit BNP convener Zakir Sharif and his close associates Farhad Sharif and SM Sajib Sharif, our Barishal correspondent reports quoting police.

Yunus Mia, officer-in-charge of Gournadi Police Station, said an army team detained them following the victim's complainant and handed them over to the police station early today.

Later, the flexiload trader, AKM Jamil Shikder, filed a case against the four this morning.

According to the case statement, the plaintiff had a flexiload business conflict with Nazmul Hossain Mithu, one of the four arrestees. On October 18, Nazmul demanded a Tk 1.5 lakh from him. Later, when this incident was reported to the army camp, the army members arrested him and handed him over to Gourandi police station last night (Tuesday).

The OC also said the victim filed an extortion case against Mithu this morning.

Three others --Zakir, Farhad, and Sajib –have been accused in the case of assisting Nazmul, the OC said quoting the case statement.