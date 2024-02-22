BNP leader Alal released from jail

BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal has been released from Gazipur's Kashimpur jail.

He walked out of the prison around 4:00pm yesterday, our local correspondent reports quoting Kashimpur Central Jail-2 Senior Jail Superintendent Mohammad Amirul Islam.

Alal got released after securing bail from the High Court, a source in the BNP said.

On November 6 last year, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rashidul Alam sent the BNP leader to jail on completion of his five-day remand in the case filed over vandalising Muktijuddha Museum of Razarbagh Police Lines during a clash with policemen on October 28.

Alal was arrested from a Dhaka Bank branch in the Shahinbag area of the capital on October 31 last year.

Alal's release came after senior BNP leaders including BNP's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury walked out of jail.

On October 28 last year, BNP activists and police clashed during the party's grand rally in the capital. A slew of cases were filed against hundreds of BNP leaders and activists after the clashes.