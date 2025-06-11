BNP factional clash in N'ganj: man shot dead

A man who suffered bullet injuries during a clash between two factions of the BNP's student and youth wings in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila has died while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Mamun Hossain, 35, passed away around 9:15pm last night, his brother Badal Hossain confirmed.

Liakat Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rupganj Police Station, said, "We have been informed that the gunshot victim has died. A case was filed on the night of the incident. Once we receive the death certificate from the hospital, we will apply to the court to include murder charges in the case."

The clash took place yesterday afternoon in the Majhipara area of Bhulta union.

According to witnesses and law enforcers, the clash broke out between supporters of former district Chhatra Dal publicity secretary Jayedul Islam Babu and Bhulta Union Jubo Dal's organising secretary Badal Hossain due to an ongoing rivalry over territorial control.

Mamun, Badal's younger brother, was shot during the altercation.

Locals and police sources said the unrest began when locals detained former Bhulta Union Chhatra League leader Sabbir Hossain Khoka in Majhipara.

Supporters of Jubo Dal leader Badal were also present there. While escorting Khoka towards Badal's house, they were allegedly attacked by Babu and his men, leading to a violent clash.

"Babu and his supporters fired shots in front of my house in support of the Chhatra League leader. One of the bullets hit my brother's ear," claimed Badal.

"Mamun was simply walking on the road when they opened fire indiscriminately."

Jayedul Islam Babu—who is running for the post of Rupganj Upazila Jubo Dal president and is a nephew of district Swechchhasebak Dal convener Mahbubur Rahman—denied involvement.

"I heard some people detained Chhatra League's Khoka and that shots were fired. But I was not present—I was at home," he told The Daily Star.

Locals say internal rifts persist within BNP's factions in Rupganj.

Following the incident, police were deployed to the area.

"We responded promptly and brought the situation under control," said Salah Uddin Kader, inspector (operations) of Rupganj Police Station.

OC Liakat Ali added that the detained Chhatra League leader Sabbir Hossain Khoka remains in police custody.

"Locals beat him and fractured his leg. He is currently undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Pangu Hospital). Once his treatment concludes, he will be produced before the court," the OC said.