BNP activists instigating innocent RMG workers: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said BNP activists are instigating the garment workers.

"Garment workers' salaries were increased earlier and the garment owners will solve the workers' problem. But it has been seen that the BNP activists are instigating the innocent workers," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

Asaduzzaman said they [BNP] killed a policeman and injured many law enforcers during the October 28 rally.

The law enforcement agencies arrested those people involved in beating a female leader and attacking the chief justice's residence, said the minister, adding that the arrest was made after scrutinising video footage of the incidents.

"Without asking their [BNP] activists to refrain from carrying out attacks, the BNP leaders declared hartal from the rally stage. Top leaders are also responsible for that," he said.

The minister however rejected the United Nations' observation that BNP leaders are being arrested due to political vengeance.

Referring to the arson attacks being carried out by the opposition activists during the ongoing blockade, Asaduzzaman said the people of the country would resist them.

Talking about the UN's request to allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment, the home minister said the government has taken steps to provide better treatment for her with the facility to bring physicians from abroad.

Replying to a question about BNP's participation in the next election, he said it was BNP's decision whether they would take part in the election or not.