BNP activist killed in attack by AL leaders in Jashore

A BNP activist was killed in an attack carried out by Awami League leaders and activists in Chaugachha upazila of Jashore today.

Three others were also injured during the assault.

The deceased was identified as Shawkat Ali, 36. The injured, identified as Shanu Mia 35, Yusuf Ali 30, and Mukhtar Hossain 40, were admitted to local hospitals for treatment, reports our Benapole correspondent quoting Chaugachha Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Iqbal Bahar Chowdhury.

The OC said a murder case has been filed by the deceased's uncle Mizanur Rahman in this regard.

"Efforts are underway to arrest the culprits," the OC added.

According to the case statement, the incident occurred in the Purapara Molapara area of Sukpukuria union. The attack was triggered by a dispute over the construction of a local brick road.

Local BNP Vice-President Nazrul Islam had criticised the road's construction, alleging the use of insufficient sand beneath the bricks, which led to a confrontation with UP member and local Awami League leader Kamal Hossain.

Later, under Kamal Hossain's leadership, around 10-12 individuals attacked Nazrul Islam's house this morning. Shawkat Ali, Nazrul's nephew and a BNP activist, was beaten with iron rods when he intervened to stop the attack.

He was initially taken to Chaugachha Government Hospital, later transferred to Jashore General Hospital, and finally referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries this evening.

Kamal Hossain has gone into hiding after the incident.

When contacted, local UP chairman and Awami League president, Habibur Rahman, said, "The road construction work was completed 7 or 8 days ago. This is very sad news."

Upazila BNP General Secretary, Masudul Hasan told The Daily Star that the BNP activist was beaten to death for speaking out against corruption. "None of the guilty will be exempted."