Blogger Nazimuddin Samad murder: Court frames charges against 4 accused

A Dhaka tribunal today framed charges against four accused in blogger Nazimuddin Samad murder case.

The accused are Syed Ziaul Haque alias major (sacked) Zia, Akram Hossain, Sheikh Abdullah and Rashed-Un-Nabi Bhuiyan alias Tahsin.

Of them, Sheikh Abdullah and Rashed-Un-Nabi, now in jail, pleaded not guilty after Judge Md Majibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal of Dhaka read out the charges to them, assistant public prosecutor Golam Sharuar Khan told The Daily Star.

Before that, the judge dismissed the petition submitted for discharging them from the charges of the case.

The tribunal also discharged five accused -- Mozammel Hossain Saimon, Arafat Rahman Siam, Asadullah alias Foyjul, Sabbirul Haque Chowdhury and Junaid Ahmed alias Maulana Junaid -- from the case.

The judge set August 6 for starting trial of the case, said a staffer of the tribunal.

Zia, Akram, Asadullah, Sabbirul and Junaid have been absconding since filing of the case.

On April 6, 2016, Nazimuddin Samad, 28, a law student of Jagannath University, was hacked and shot to death by unidentified assailants in Old Dhaka's Sutrapur area.

Nazimuddin, who was critical of extremism on his Facebook posts, moved to Dhaka from Sylhet for higher studies.

The day after Nazimuddin's murder, Sub-Inspector Nurul Islam filed a case with Sutrapur Police Station against some unknown assailants under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

On August 20, 2020, the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of police submitted a charge sheet before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, accusing nine members of the banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam, including major (sacked) Zia.