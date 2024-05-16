Blogger Nazim murder: court to hold charge framing hearing on June 24

A Dhaka tribunal today set June 24 for hearing on charge framing in blogger Nazimuddin Samad murder case.

Judge Md Majibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal of Dhaka passed the order, Parvez bhuiyan, bench assistant of the tribunal, told The Daily Star.

"Today was scheduled for hearing on charge framing in the case. But three accused told the court that their lawyers were not present at the court and they verbally sought time. And the court accepted their prayer," he said.

The three accused are Mozammel Hossain Saimon, Arafat Rahman Siam and Sheikh Abdullah alias Jubair.

Earlier, the prosecution said the trial in the murder case did not start due to non-appearance of the accused before the tribunal.

"The charges were not framed against the accused as they were not produced before the tribunal on most scheduled dates in the past. During charge framing, the accused in custody must appear before the court," assistant public prosecutor Golam Sharuar Khan Jakir told The Daily Star recently.

On April 6 of 2016, the 28-year-old law student of Jagannath University (JnU) was hacked and shot to death by unidentified assailants in Old Dhaka's Sutrapur area.

Nazimuddin, who was critical of extremism on his Facebook posts, moved to Dhaka from Sylhet for higher studies.

The day after Nazimuddin's murder, Sub-inspector Nurul Islam filed a case with Sutrapur Police Station against some unknown assailants under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

On August 20, 2020, the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of police submitted a charge sheet before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, accusing nine members of the banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam, including Syed Ziaul Haque alias major (sacked) Zia.

The eight other accused are Mozammel, Arafat, Sheikh Abdullah, Rashed-Un-Nabi Bhuiyan alias Tahsin, Akram Hossain, Asadullah alias Foyjul, Sabbirul Haque Chowdhury, Junaid Ahmed alias Maulana Junaid.

On January 17, 2022, the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal accepted charges against the nine accused.

Of them, Mozammel, Arafat, Sheikh Abdullah and Rashed-Un-Nabi are now behind bars.

During today's hearing, the four were produced before the tribunal.

Wishing anonymity, a tribunal staffer said, "Excluding today, the four accused have not been produced before the tribunal since the incident of two death-row convicts in publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case getting snatched away from the Dhaka court premises on November 20, 2022."