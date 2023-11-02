Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 2, 2023 10:54 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 10:57 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Blockade: Three buses vandalised, torched in Ctg

Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 2, 2023 10:54 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 2, 2023 10:57 AM
Photo: Star

Miscreants torched a bus and vandalised two others in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram early today on the third day of the countrywide blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat.

However, no one was arrested in the incident that took place near Chandraghona Gana- School area on Chandraghona-Chattogram-Kaptai Road around 4:00am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Rangunia Police Station Chandan Kumar Chawkbarty told The Daily Star, "The buses were parked beside the road when miscreants set fire to a bus of one AB Travels and vandalised two other buses and fled the scene."

On information, fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the blaze later, he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সরকারের সুদের খরচ
|অর্থনীতি

১ বছরে সরকারের সুদ পরিশোধে খরচ বেড়েছে ২২ শতাংশ

২০২২-২৩ অর্থবছর শেষে সরকারের মোট বকেয়া ঋণের পরিমাণ ছিল ১৬ লাখ ১৭ হাজার ৩১২ কোটি টাকা। অভ্যন্তরীণ ঋণের পরিমাণ ছিল নয় লাখ ৪৪ হাজার ৩৩৫ কোটি টাকা ও বকেয়া বৈদেশিক ঋণ ছয় লাখ ৭২ হাজার ৯৭৭ কোটি টাকা।

৪৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বেতনের তুলনায় খরচ অনেক বেশি’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে