Blockade: Bus torched, 2 vandalised in Ctg

Miscreants torched a bus and vandalised two others in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram early today on the third day of the countrywide blockade enforced by BNP and Jamaat.

However, no one was arrested in the incident that took place near Chandraghona Gana- School area on Chandraghona-Chattogram-Kaptai Road around 4:00am.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Rangunia Police Station Chandan Kumar Chawkbarty told The Daily Star, "The buses were parked beside the road when miscreants set fire to a bus of one AB Travels and vandalised two other buses and fled the scene."

On information, fire engine rushed to the spot and doused the blaze later, he added.

The BNP, Jamaat, and the former's like-minded parties separately called the three-day countrywide blockade of roads, railways, and waterways protesting police action on their demonstrations and arrests of their activists.