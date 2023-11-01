Blockade: BNP leader 'hit by tear gas shell' dies in Bhairab

A BNP leader died yesterday after he was injured by a tear gas shell fired by police to disperse party activists in Kishoreganj's Bhairab upazila amid the party's three-day countrywide blockade programme.

Ashique, 42, a member of ward seven of BNP's Bhairab municipal unit, died around 10:00pm yesterday while undergoing treatment at Jahurul Islam Medical College and Hospital Bangladesh in Kishoreganj's Bajitpur.

President of BNP's Bhairab upazila unit Rafiqul Islam confirmed the death of Ashique.

Rafiqul told The Daily Star that police fired tear gas shells at BNP activists in Durjoy Mor area during a clash yesterday, leaving several activists injured.

Among them, Ashique was seriously injured and was admitted to Jahurul Islam Medical College and Hospital Bangladesh where he died later.

Bhairab Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Maksudul Alam said he received the news of the BNP leader's death. He said he was yet to know the cause of his death.