UNB, Dhaka
Wed Dec 6, 2023 11:33 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 11:36 AM

Blockade: 156 BGB platoons, 422 Rab patrol teams deployed

Photo: Collected

A total of 156 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across the country to maintain law and order on the first day of the 48-hour countrywide blockade called by BNP and its allies.

Shariful Islam, public relations officer (PRO) at BGB headquarters, confirmed the information this morning.

Along with the BGB platoons, 422 patrol teams of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) have been deployed across the country.

Among them, 130 patrol teams were deployed in Dhaka considering the increasing arson attacks, according to a press release from Rab.

