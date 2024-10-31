Block raids in Ctg soon to maintain law, order: CMP commissioner

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Hasib Aziz today said police would start block raids across the city and arrest criminals if necessary, to maintain law and order.

He made the statement while inaugurating a special motorbike patrolling initiative across the 16 police stations of CMP to uphold law and order situation in the city, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

The event was held at the CMP Headquarters in Dampara.

The CMP commissioner mentioned that the inspector general of police (IGP) provided funds for 40 new motorbikes designated for this patrolling initiative.

With these 40 new motorbikes, a total of 100 motorbikes will now be involved in motorcycle patrolling. The major police stations were allocated four motorbikes each, while less important stations received two bikes, according to CMP sources.

Hasib Aziz said, "Given the current situation, motorbike patrolling is an effective way to maintain law and order. With faster response times, police can stay closer to the public."

The special motorbike patrol will operate in two shifts, from 9:00am to 10:00pm and it will respond to emergency calls on national hotline 999.

The commissioner also mentioned that there has been several mugging and snatching incidents in the city over the last few days, and police have taken prompt action.

He also claimed that the moral strength of the police remains as robust as before, ensuring that people can receive faster services from police.