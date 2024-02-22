Bill to appoint judges to be placed in 12th parliament: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today told parliament that a Bill to appoint judges to the High Court will be placed in the 12th Parliament.

The minister said this while replying to a supplementary question by Jatiya Party MP and opposition chief whip Mujibul Haque Chunnu.

Saying that a law should be enacted in line with the constitution for the appointment of judges, the law minister said, a Bill will be placed in this regard in the current parliament.

The minister also said that the president will soon take initiative to appoint judges at the Appellate Division.

Similarly, the president will also increase the number of judges at the High Court, added Anisul Huq.

In reply to a query of Awami League MP M Abdul Latif, the law minister said that the present government has taken effective initiatives to create new posts of judges for the proper conduct of judicial proceedings.

He mentioned that due to the sincere initiative of the government, 259 posts of judges of various ranks have been created in the lower courts.

He also said that some 1,999 posts have been created for smooth functioning of courts.

On the other hand, the minister said, during the four-party BNP-Jamaat alliance government between 2001 and 2006, only 25 posts of judges and 133 posts of support staff were created.

He said that from 2009 to 2023 some 1,426 Judges have been appointed in lower courts. On the other hand, during the four-party BNP-Jamaat alliance from 2001 to 2006, only 190 judges were appointed in the subordinate courts.

The minister said a letter was sent to the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission to start the process of recruitment of 100 judges.

"The government is considering increasing the number of judges at the Supreme Court," the law minister added.

The law minister in response to the question of AL MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury, said that since the formation of the Law Commission in 1996, the government has so far received 167 recommendations (drafts with amendments, drafts of laws, drafts of bills, special reports, Legal Opinions).

"Out of these, 88 recommendations have already been fully or partially implemented," he said.