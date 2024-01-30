Bicyclist run over by truck on Bangabandhu tunnel’s approach road

A bicyclist was killed as a speeding truck ran him over on the approach road of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under Karnaphuli river in Chhattogram's Anwara upazila this morning.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Parvez, 45, of Paroikora union in the upazila, police said, adding that he was working as a security guard at a factory named Karnaphuli Shoes Industry in the Korean Export Processing Zone (KEPZ).

Sohel Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Anwara Police Station, said Anwar was going to office by his bicycle when a speeding truck ran him over at the Anwara end of the tunnel around 7:30am and fled the scene, leaving him dead on the spot.

On information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said.

"We are working to identify the truck with the help of tunnel authorities," said the OC.

After hearing the news, his eldest son Sayem, 10, who is studying at a local madrasa, rushed to the spot and received the body.

Anwar was the father of two sons and a daughter.