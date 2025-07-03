Bhola rape case: prime accused among 2 more arrested

4 accused arrested in total

Police have arrested two suspects, including the prime accused, in connection with the rape of a woman in Bhola's Tazumuddin upazila.

Md Farid Uddin, joint general secretary of Tazumuddin Upazila Sramik Dal (BNP's labour wing), was arrested from Borhanuddin upazila around 1:30am. Farid's associate Md Alauddin, was arrested around the same time from Hatiya in Noakhali, confirmed Tazumuddin Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohabbat Khan.

With these arrests, the total number of arrestees in the case now stands at four, the OC said.

Earlier, police had arrested the third accused, the victim's husband's third wife, while Rab-8 detained the fifth accused, Md Rasel, at Elisha launch ghat area last night.

OC Mohabbat said the accused had been hiding in remote char areas to avoid arrest. They were tracked down using mobile phone surveillance.

The husband of the victim filed a case on Monday, naming seven individuals, he added.

According to the case statement, the incident took place at the house of the victim's husband's third wife in Maulana Kandi village under Chandpur Union of Tazumuddin upazila. The victim was raped by multiple individuals around noon on June 29. Following the assault, the husband filed the case, accusing seven individuals of rape and physical abuse, including his third wife.