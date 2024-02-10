BGB sues 23 Rohingyas who intruded into Bangladesh with arms, weapons

Border Guard Bangladesh has filed a case against 23 Rohingyas for infiltrating into Bangladesh with arms and weapons.

Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Mohammad Shamim Hossain, confirmed the matter.

BGB members detained them with 12 firearms, 868 rounds of bullets and ammunition yesterday and handed them over to police. Then BGB filed a case with Ukhiya Police Station under the Arms Act, said the OC.

The arrestees were produced before Cox's Bazar Judicial Magistrate's court today.

A 10-day remand will be sought for further investigation and to know why the Rohingyas entered Bangladesh with arms, said the OC.