BGB soldier’s body returned two days after he was killed in BSF firing

India's Border Security Force (BSF) today handed over the body of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) soldier Mohammad Roisuddin to the BGB, two days after he was killed in BSF firing at Benapole's Dhanyakhola border.

Commander of BGB 49 Battalion Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Hasan Jamil and BGB's Assistant Director Masud Rana, formally received the body near Main Pillar 28S of Shikdarpur around 11:00am.

In protest of killing the BGB member, BGB issued a protest letter to BSF on Monday morning. BGB authorities informed that they have claimed a thorough investigation into the death of Mohammad Rais Uddin.

Lieutenant Colonel Jamil said the first namaz-e-janaza of the deceased will be held at the 49 BGB battalion after Zuhr prayers. Later, the body will be taken by helicopter to his family's home in Shibganj upazila of Chapainawabganj.

According to a press release issued by BGB late on Monday, a BGB patrol team from the Jashore battalion confronted smugglers near the Dhanyakhola border outpost early in the day.

Roisuddin became isolated at one point due to fog, the statement reads. Initially, the BGB learned from various sources that he was injured in a BSF firing and receiving treatment at a hospital in India.

The statement said during a flag meeting of the two sides, it was confirmed that he died at an Indian hospital.

The BSF yesterday issued a statement saying that Roisuddin was accompanying a group of cattle smugglers in plain clothes.

The smugglers attacked a BSF jawan who tried to stop them. The jawan then fired his weapon in self-defence, the statement added.