BGB seizes gold worth Tk 4.56cr, arrests 2 in Jashore

Photo: Collected
Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested two alleged smugglers with 23 gold bars worth approximately Tk 4.56 crore in Jashore early today.

The arrestees are Ariful Islam, 30, and Mehedi Hasan, 25.

The two were detained from the Muradgang Bazar area of Jashore Sadar upazila, according to BGB.

Lt Col Saifullah Siddiqui, commanding officer of BGB-49 Battalion, said based on a tip-off regarding an attempted gold smuggling operation via the Jashore–Moheshpur route to India, the two were apprehended.

A team from BGB took position near the Muradgang Bazar bus stand and intercepted the suspects.

"Upon searching them, we recovered 23 gold bars, weighing 3.095kg, strapped around their waists," said the commanding officer.

The recovered gold has an estimated market value of Tk 4.56 crore.

The detainees were later handed over to Jashore Kotwali Police Station, and a case has been filed against them in connection with the incident.

