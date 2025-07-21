BGB recovers cache of weapons in Khagrachhari

Claims recovery after alleged gunfight with UPDF

The BGB claimed to have recovered two rifles, one pistol, a shotgun, and 16 rounds of ammunition from the remote Tong area of the Taindong union, adjacent to the border, in Matiranga upazila of Khagrachhari early yesterday.

The firearms were recovered around 3:30am following what the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) claimed was a gunfight between their patrol team and members of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF-Prasit).

However, the UPDF has denied any involvement in a gunfight.

Lt Col Md Khalid Ibne Hossain, commanding officer of BGB-23 Battalion (Jamini Para zone), confirmed the gunfight and the recovery.

In a notification to the media, Khalid said a gunfight broke out between a patrol team of BGB, under the Jamini Para zone, and the UPDF (Prasit faction) in the Tong Para area of the border-adjacent Taindong union in Matiranga.

"At one point, the armed men fled the scene. BGB then swept the surrounding area and recovered rifles, a pistol, a shotgun, ammunition, and various other equipment left behind by the UPDF," Khalid added.

However, no arrests were made during the operation.

Dismissing the BGB's claim, the UPDF district organiser Angya Marma said, "None of our members or leaders were involved in any gunfight with the BGB."

Angya said, "There is no ongoing armed movement by any group in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. UPDF organises movements on different issues."

He further alleged that false accusations were being made against UPDF activists because of the party's acceptance both at home and abroad.

Md Toufiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Matiranga Police Station, said that he had no information regarding the incident.

"We have not been officially informed yet. If we are notified, we will take legal steps as per procedure," he added.