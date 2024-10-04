BGB not solely responsible for AL leaders’ escape

Says its director general

The Border Guard Bangladesh has detained 22 individuals connected to the immediate past government and involved in various crimes since August 7, according to BGB Director General Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui.

Speaking at a press briefing at BGB headquarters in Dhaka yesterday, Siddiqui said the arrests were made following consultations with civil society and conscious citizens, who helped compile a list of individuals who might flee the country.

This list was sent to all international check posts, border outposts, and battalions to prevent their escape.

Despite these efforts, some Awami League leaders and activists have managed to flee.

Maj Gen Siddiqui admitted that BGB does not know how they crossed the borders. Recently, a satellite media has published reports of former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan being spotted in India.

The Special Branch of police confirmed there was no record of Khan's travel abroad through legal channels.

Siddiqui said if Khan's presence in India is confirmed, the interim government could pursue his extradition, as an extradition treaty exists between Bangladesh and India.

He denied any involvement of BGB personnel in helping individuals escape.

Addressing questions on border security, he emphasised that BGB alone should not be held responsible for anyone escaping the country, adding that the matter would be thoroughly investigated.

Since August 6, BGB has been requesting public assistance through television scrolls to prevent such escapes.

Referring to the arrest of drug lord Abdur Rahman Bodi, who was believed to have fled to Myanmar, Maj Gen Siddiqui said Bodi was eventually arrested in Sitakunda.

The BGB chief reported that three members, including two on deputation to Rab, were killed, and 103 others were injured during the recent movement. Some were injured by police firing pellets, and several vehicles were torched.

Only a small number of BGB personnel, around six percent of the 57,000 members, were deployed during the protests, he added.

The BGB did not act like police to control the situation and tried to avoid casualties, he claimed.

A lieutenant colonel, who was also a battalion commander, was removed and punished for aiming to fire on protesters, he said.

A major has also been punished over "unprofessionalism", he added.

The BGB chief said India's Border Security Force has increased monitoring after August 5 and some criminals in Bangladesh were feeding them information.