BGB detains BSF man from Thakurgaon border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members detained a member of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on charge of intruding into Bangladesh through Chanderhat border in Thakurgaon's Pirganj upazila today.

The detainee is Upakumar Das, 32, a member of Gouripur Camp under BSF Battalion-63, reports our Thakurgaon correspondent.

Lt Colonel Md Ahsanul Islam, commanding officer of BGB battalion 42 in Dinajpur, said that the BSF man was detained by the border security guards of Chanderhat camp around 11:00am.

Soon after his detention, BGB officials contacted with BSF regarding the incident and set a time for holding a flag meeting on the zero line in the afternoon, the official said.

The reason behind his intrusion could not be known immediately.