BGB detains 11 women in alleged human trafficking attempt at Panchagarh border

Detainees claim traffickers promised jobs in India, took their money and phones before abandoning them

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained 11 women early today while they were allegedly attempting to cross into India illegally through the Shukani border in Tetulia upazila.

The women, aged between 24 and 60, are from various districts, including Jashore, Narail, Madaripur, and Faridpur, said Lt Col Sheikh Mohammad Badruddoza, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-56 in Nilphamari.

Acting on a tip-off, BGB personnel from the Shukani camp launched an operation at around 4:00am and apprehended the women near border pillar 742/1-S in Amjuani village.

During preliminary questioning, the detainees claimed they had been approached by members of a human trafficking racket who promised them jobs in India. Before reaching the border, they had gathered in Khulna and travelled to Panchagarh by bus.

The women alleged that the traffickers took away their mobile phones and money before abandoning them near the crossing point.

Tetulia Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Musa Mia confirmed that the detainees were handed over to police custody. A case has been filed under the Passport Act, according to BGB.

Authorities say efforts are underway to trace the suspected traffickers.