Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Wed Feb 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 11:56 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

BGB destroys drugs worth Tk 7.6cr

Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Wed Feb 21, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 20, 2024 11:56 PM

Border Guard Bangladesh destroyed narcotics worth Tk 7.60 crore at the ground of 29 BGB Battalion headquarters in Phulbari upazila, Dinajpur yesterday.

The drugs were seized at different times since December 2022 to January this year, said Lt Col ABM Zahidul Karim, commanding officer of BGB 29 Battalion in Phulbari.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Brig Gen Khandakar Shafiquzzaman PSC, regional commander of Rangpur Region BGB, was present at the programme as chief guest while Col Rashed Asgar, commander of Dinajpur sector, was present as a special guest.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ইতিহাস-ঐতিহ্য

‘একুশে ফেব্রুয়ারি আমার আলো, আমার চোখ’

ভাষিক ও সাংস্কৃতিক পরিচয়কে ধারণ করা একুশের চেতনা বাঙালির মনের ভেতর জাগিয়ে দিয়েছিল রাষ্ট্রবাসনা।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সড়ক দুর্ঘটনায় নিহত বাবা, তাও পরীক্ষা বাদ দেয়নি তিন্নি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification