BGB destroys drugs worth Tk 7.6cr

Border Guard Bangladesh destroyed narcotics worth Tk 7.60 crore at the ground of 29 BGB Battalion headquarters in Phulbari upazila, Dinajpur yesterday.

The drugs were seized at different times since December 2022 to January this year, said Lt Col ABM Zahidul Karim, commanding officer of BGB 29 Battalion in Phulbari.

Brig Gen Khandakar Shafiquzzaman PSC, regional commander of Rangpur Region BGB, was present at the programme as chief guest while Col Rashed Asgar, commander of Dinajpur sector, was present as a special guest.