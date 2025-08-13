BGB destroys drugs worth Tk 1,321cr in Cox’s Bazar

Border Guard Bangladesh in Cox's Bazar destroyed drugs worth Tk 1,321.90 crore, which were seized in the first seven months of this year.

The drugs were destroyed at the training ground of BGB Battalion-34 in Cox's Bazar, said a BGB press release.

The event was attended by Region Commander Brig Gen Aksar Khan, Rab-15 Commanding Officer Lt Col Kamrul Hasan, BGB Sector Commander Col Mohiuddin Ahmed, Superintendent of Police Saifuddin Shaheen, and Cox's Bazar Additional District Magistrate Shahidul Alam.

The destroyed items included 23,394,949 yaba tablets, 140 kg of crystal meth (ice), 61,491 cans of beer, 22,155 bottles of liquor, 800 tablets, 337,642 cigarette packs, 169 bottles of Phensedyl, 1,799.3 liters of locally made liquor, 4.405 kg of cocaine, 52.800 kg of marijuana, 25.998 kg of heroin, 4 kg of opium, 192 cans of energy drinks, 540 containers of Burmese jarda, and two bottles of whisky.

According to BGB, in the first seven months of this year, narcotics worth Tk 2,216 crore were seized. Of these, drugs worth Tk 895.03 crore were handed over to police stations, and 2,693 suspected traffickers were arrested. The remaining narcotics, worth Tk 1,321 crore, were destroyed today.