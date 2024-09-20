BGB claims busting insurgent den in Bandarban

Seizes arms, ammo from the empty hideout in deep forest

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) claimed to have busted an empty den of insurgents and recovered a huge number of arms, ammunition, drones, signal jammers, and electronic equipment from a hilly remote area along the Bandarban border on Thursday.

In a press release today, BGB said a group of hill insurgents had established a hideout deep in the jungles of the remote Dopanichhara area near the border of Ruma upazila of Bandarban.

Tipped off, a special operation was conducted by the BGB's Ruma Battalion (9 BGB), led by Lt Col Hasibul Haque. The operation took place some 5.5 kilometres southeast of the border.

During the operation, they discovered a variety of advanced technology equipment and weapons at the insurgents' hideout.

The items included two automatic carbine assault rifles, one semi-automatic assault rifle, three submachine guns, 21 rounds of live ammunition, one advanced drone, one advanced signal jammer, one audio or video recorder, one video camera, one tech-based button camera for intelligence gathering, one hidden video recorder device, one binocular, two walkie-talkies, one laptop, two powerful lights, one solar system, one satellite TV receiver, one umbrella, two Android phones, two feature phones, various sharp local weapons, Bangladeshi liquor, one helmet, and cooking materials.

Moreover, observation posts, trenches, a temporary armoury, a rest-house, and a cookhouse were found at the site, all of which were destroyed.