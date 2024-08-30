BFIU freezes bank accounts of former chief justice, attorney general

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) yesterday asked banks to freeze all accounts belonging to former chief justice Obaidul Hassan and former attorney general Amin Uddin.

The anti-money laundering agency also ordered banks to block all accounts belonging to their respective spouses, according to a letter sent out by BFIU.

The move is a part of dozens of instructions issued by the BFIU to block accounts of top functionaries, including ministers, of the immediate past Awami League government, which was ousted by a mass uprising on August 5.

The AL, led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, ruled the country for 15 years, the longest tenure of any government since independence.

Amin Uddin, who was appointed as attorney general in October 2020, resigned two days after Hasina's ouster.

Obaidul, who was appointed as the nation's 24th chief justice in September last year, quit on August 10.