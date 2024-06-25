Benazir’s wife, daughters skip ACC quizzing

The wife of former police chief Benazir Ahmed and their two daughters have skipped the Anti-Corruption Commission's questioning over the allegations of amassing illegal wealth.

Jissan Mirza and her two daughters Farheen Rishta Binte Benazir and Tahseen Raisa Binte Benazir were asked to appear before the ACC at its headquarters yesterday.

Speaking to reporters, ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin said the three did not submit any time petitions, but sent written statements to the commission on Thursday explaining their positions on the corruption allegations.

"The ACC inquiry team is taking necessary actions in line with the law. We hope to submit the inquiry report within the stipulated time," Khorsheda said.

Benazir, who is reportedly staying abroad now with his family, did not appear before the ACC on Sunday. He too sent a written statement to the commission on Thursday.

The former inspector general of police and his family members did not appear before the ACC on June 6 and June 9, leading the commission to reschedule the appearance dates for June 23 and 24.