Sun Jun 9, 2024 02:53 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 9, 2024 02:58 PM

Benazir’s wife, 2 daughters evade ACC summons, seek 15 days’ time

Former IGP Benazir Ahmed's wife Zeeshan Mirza and their two daughters did not appear before Anti-Corruption Commission for questioning today as they have sought 15 days to appear before it.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan confirmed this to The Daily Star.

On May 28, the anti-graft body issued a notice to Benazir and his family for interrogation over the allegations that he amassed illegal wealth through corruption.

According to the notice, Benazir was summoned to appear before ACC on last Thursday for questioning regarding the allegations of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

But he did not appear before it on that day as he has sought 15 days' time to appear before the commission.

Later, the ACC has rescheduled the date to interrogate Benazir to June 23 regarding the allegations of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income.

