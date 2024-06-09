Benazir’s resort now under Gopalganj admin

Gopalganj administration has taken control of Benazir Ahmed and his family's Savanna Eco Resort and Natural Park.

The development comes after Dhaka court on Thursday ordered appointment of administrators to look after the confiscated properties of the former inspector general of police and his family members.

The court asked the Anti-Corruption Commission to take charge of Benazir's four flats.

In Gopalganj, Deputy Commissioner Kazi Mahbubul Alam said the fisheries office was looking after fish enclosures, agriculture office the farm lands and the administration the resort.

Once a copy of the court order reaches Gopalganj administration, officials will form a committee to manage the properties and deposit the proceeds to a bank account, he added.

Meanwhile, the ACC filed a case accusing a Savanna employee of stealing fish from the confiscated park.

The accused, Shafiqul Islam, is the fisheries officer of Savanna.

Booking manager of the resort Muhammed Sabbir said the resort had been closed since June 3 at the authorities' direction.

ACC sources said the court had not appointed administrators to look after the Gulshan flats on "humanitarian grounds" as Benazir and his family members live there.

ACC lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir said the flats were locked and no officer had entered those.

A section of law enforcers believe Benazir, his wife and children had left the country after the ACC started investigating them.