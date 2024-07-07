Benazir’s Purbachal resort now under N’ganj admin

A team of Narayanganj district administration officials and ACC sealed off a duplex bungalow belonging to former IGP Benazir Ahmed at Purbachal in Narayanganj yesterday. Photo: Star

Narayanganj district administration has taken control of a resort belonging to former IGP Benazir Ahmed at Purbachal in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila.

The development comes after Dhaka court earlier ordered appointment of administrators to look after the confiscated properties of Benazir and his family members.

A team of Narayanganj district administration officials, led by ADC (Revenue) Shafikur Alam, sealed off the resort by attaching a notice at the front gate yesterday.

A team of the Anti-Corruption Commission was also present during the drive.

ADC Shafikur told reporters that the district administration sealed off the property -- Savanna Eco Resort Private Ltd -- and took it under control following the court order.

"We found some birds and animals inside the property but couldn't enter into the duplex house as it was locked with a digital lock system. We will take a decision about the property later," the ADC said.

According to the notice, Benzir's daughter Farheen Rishta Binte Benzir is mentioned as the owner of the resort.