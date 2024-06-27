Benazir’s properties: More administrators appointed

A Dhaka court today appointed more administrators to look after the confiscated immovable properties of former IGP Benazir Ahmed and his family members.

Anti-Corruption Commission's director of Property Management unit will look after the properties in Dhaka and Rupganj. The deputy commissioner of Bandarban will look after the land properties in the district.

Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Hafizul Islam submitted a petition in this regard, said ACC lawyer Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

The immovable properties are 24 kathas of land at Rupganj of Narayanganj, three kathas of land at Dhaka's Gulshan area, two flats measuring 3075 square feet at Badda, six flats at Adabor and 25 acres of land in Bandarban.

Earlier, on June 6, the same court appointed administrators to look after some of the immovable properties of Benazir and his family members. According to the court order, the upazila nirbahi officer will look after the properties in Savar and deputy commissioners in Cox's Bazar and Madaripur.