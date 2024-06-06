Benazir’s immovable assets: Court allows appointment of administrators

A Dhaka court today accepted a petition filed by Anti-Corruption Commission seeking appointment of administrators (receivers) to look after the immovable properties of former IGP Benazir Ahmed and his family members.

The properties are located in Savar, Madaripur, Gopalganj and Cox's Bazar.

Local Upazila Nirbahi Officer will look after the properties of Savar and deputy commissioners in Cox's Bazar and Madaripur.

The DC of Gopalganj and the officials of fisheries department will take the charges of lands and waterbodies of the district respectively, the court said.

Judge Mohammed Judge Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Hafizul Islam submitted an application in this regard.

However, the court did not pass any order regarding the four flats located in Gulshan.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the petition before the court earlier in the day.