Benazir’s Assets: Confiscate 8 flats, 77 bighas of land

Court orders authorities

A Dhaka court yesterday ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed and his family members' 77 bighas of land, eight flats, and shares in two firms.

The properties include 75.8 bighas in Bandarban on which a farm was built; 1.2 bighas in Rupganj of Narayanganj; three kathas in Dhaka's Gulshan; two flats in Badda; and six flats in Adabor.

The moveable properties include shares of Citizen Television Ltd and Tigerafit Apparels Ltd.

The court issued the order after ACC Deputy Director Md Hafizul Islam, also the enquiry officer, asked for the confiscation order.

The ACC yesterday told the court that the former IGP and his family members were trying to get the assets off their hands. If they could do that, the investigation would be hampered.

The ACC had earlier found that Benazir and his family bought at least 613.41 bighas of land in different districts, including 605.77 bighas in Gopalganj and Madaripur that belonged to the Hindu families.

The ACC told the court that Benazir stands accused of amassing illegal wealth worth hundreds of crores of taka at home and abroad. He resorted to abuse of power and corruption. The properties were registered in the names of Benazir, his wife, and three daughters.

Meanwhile, the court ordered the anti-graft body to appoint administrators to look after the confiscated assets located in Cox's Bazar, Gopalganj, Madaripur, Dhaka's Savar, and four flats in Gulshan.

BANDARBAN FARM

Benazir leased 75.8 bighas in the hills of Bandarban from a man unknown to locals.

According to a document this newspaper obtained, Benazir, his wife, and a daughter leased the land in 314 Suaolok Mouza of Bandarban Sadar from one Shahjahan, son of Abul Kashem of Moddhom Para village in Ward-2 (presently Ward-5).

The Daily Star correspondent visited Moddhom Para village and talked to several locals, who said they do not know anyone named Shahjahan.

Shahjahan getting the lease was mysterious, they said.

Headman Mong Thwaiching Chowdhury of 314 Suaolok Mouza said he does not know who Shahjahan was and how he got the lease.

Locals said Mong Wai Ching, president of Bandarban Swechchhasebak League, used to look after the land.

They said a fish and cattle farm was built there. There were 35 heads of cattle, but those were recently sold.

They claimed that Benazir used his influence to get his farm connected to the power grid and road network. A two-storey luxury farmhouse was also constructed there.

Asked about the land in Bandarban, Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin of the district said Benazir leased the land from a person. He declined to comment further.

A leased government land cannot be leased out to another person. It has to be returned to the government after the expiry of the lease. It could not be known whether the 75.8 bighas was khas land.