Benazir’s abuse of power a cause for grave concern

Says TIB, demands action against those who abetted, protected the former IGP

Transparency International Bangladesh yesterday expressed grave concerns over accumulation of substantial illegal wealth by a former police and Rab chief.

In a statement, it said the misuse of power by those who are in top positions creates "Frankenstein-like figures" such as Benazir Ahmed, former inspector general of police, and it makes questionable the state's mechanism to hold people accountable.

The graft watchdog demanded legal action against those who abetted and protected the power abuser and fair compensation for those whose land was grabbed.

According to media reports, the land in most cases was acquired by the former IGP through intimidation. Many of the landowners belong to minority communities, the statement read.

To do this, Benazir used members of his own organisation and other government organisations.

Terming such abuse of power by the top-ranking officer of a law enforcement agency outrageous, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said, "Under such circumstances, there is no alternative to ensuring exemplary punishment of the accused and his aides, and fair compensation of those who were forced to sell their land."

Citing media reports, he said Benazir, who is under investigation in connection with corruption, fled the country after withdrawing a large amount of money from banks.

Iftekharuzzaman said such a controversial person leaving the country with his family without anyone noticing raises suspicion that there might be people colluding with him and the graft investigation is just an eyewash.

He said, "It is evident that a section in power protected him before and is doing so now. Bring the former police chief to book will not be enough, his aides will also have to face the music."

He mentioned that Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said the government has the information of those involved in corruption.

Then how a high-ranking police official could indulge in such corruption, Iftekharuzzaman added.

Releasing the names of the corrupt and ensuring accountability is imperative to demonstrate the government's commitment to zero tolerance against graft. Otherwise, the public perception of such commitments to be farcical will become true, the TIB executive director added.