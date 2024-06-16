Benazir wrote to Boat Club from abroad

Confirm its two executive members

Former police chief Benazir Ahmed has recently written to Dhaka Boat Club, stating that he is out of the country and cannot serve as its president during his "temporary absence".

He sent an email on June 13 after a month of speculation that the former inspector general of police had left the country while the Anti-Corruption Commission was investigating him, his wife and two daughters.

He did not mention which country he is currently in.

Benazir wrote to Bakhtiar Ahmed Khan, member (administration) of the club, saying, "Please be advised that I'm now out of the country along with my family for some urgent family needs. This incapacitates me to run the day-to-day business of the club which may prolonged [sic] for an indefinite period."

He requested Rubel Aziz, an adviser to the club, to be the acting president "until my return and resumption of the duties of the club president".

When contacted by this correspondent, Bakhtiar said, "Benazir Ahmed emailed me. He has asked Rubel Aziz to perform the duties of the [club's] president as he is staying outside the country."

The development was also confirmed by Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, an executive committee member of the club. The Daily Star has a copy of the letter.

Rubel, the person Benazir recommended to be the acting president, is a former president of the club. He is also the managing director of Partex Group.

The ACC on April 18 launched an investigation into allegations that Benazir and his family members amassed huge wealth through corruption.

Citing immigration police sources, The Daily Star earlier reported that Benazir and his family members flew to Singapore on May 4 night on a flight of Singapore Airlines.

The government authorities, including several ministers, had said they did not know about Benazir's whereabouts.